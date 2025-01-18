Jerusalem, Jan 18 (AP) Yemen-based Houthi rebels have said they fired a ballistic missile targeting Israel's defence ministry.

The missile triggered sirens in central Israel early Saturday, with its military saying there was minor damage from falling shrapnel.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Ministry Issues List of 735 Palestinian Prisoners To Be Released in Ceasefire Deal.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been firing projectiles at Israel and at vessels on the crucial Red Sea shipping corridor in what they claim is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has responded with repeated strikes against what it calls Houthi infrastructure at ports in Yemen and in the rebel-controlled capital, Sanaa.

Also Read | Will TikTok Be Banned in US on 19th January 2025? What We Know So Far About China's ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App's Probable Shutdown in America.

Israel's military later Saturday reported another launch from Yemen that set off sirens in southern Israel, with no reported injuries. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)