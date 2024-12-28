Jerusalem [Israel], December 28 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a military operation around the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza on Friday after receiving intelligence about terrorist infrastructure and operatives conducting terrorist activities in the area.

The IDF said that its troops are carrying out targeted operations in the area while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians, patients, and medical personnel.

Also Read | US Embassy in India Scripts Record, Issues 1 Million Visas for Second Consecutive Year.

"While maintaining ongoing communication with hospital officials, the IDF and@cogatonline continue to make extensive efforts to enable patients to continue receiving care in other hospitals by facilitating the evacuation of patients from the Kamal Adwan Hospital, the ongoing transfer of supplies, food, and fuel to the area, and the restoration of operations of hospitals in the area," it said in a post on X.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1872606911012471118

Also Read | Brazil Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9, With 8 Other People Unaccounted For.

Israel's Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip (COGAT) also confirmed it is coordinating with local officials in the health authorities and international organizations, to evacuate patients.

COGAT is responsible for coordination and liaison with the Palestinian Authority and serves as a major source of information for the Palestinian sector. The unit reports to Israel's Minister of Defence and to the Major General of COGAT, who is a member of the IDF's General Staff, as per the official website of the Government of Israel.

COGAT also alleged that the Kamal Adwan Hospital "serves as a Hamas terrorist stronghold in northern Gaza, from which terrorists have been operating throughout the war".

Highlighting the operations previously conducted by the IDF and ISA in the area in October 2024, COGAT noted that the hospital has yet again "become a key stronghold for terrorist organizations and continues to be used as a hideout for terrorist operatives".

COGAT noted that the targeted operations in the area were being carried out while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians, patients, and medical personnel. It said, "Hamas systematically violates international law by abusing civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as shields for its terrorist activities."

"The IDF will continue to act in accordance with international law regarding medical facilities, including those where Hamas has chosen to embed its military infrastructure and conduct terrorist activities in blatant violation of international law," the IDF concluded.

https://x.com/cogatonline/status/1872599508288151679

The military operations come a day after the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on military targets belonging to Houthis on the western coast and inland Yemen. The attacks were carried upon the Houthi military infrastructure used for its military activities. The sites targeted included the Sana'a International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations in addition to Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)