Lahore, Nov 21 (PTI) A worker of jailed former premier Imran Khan's party died during a police raid in Pakistan's Punjab province as more than 300 supporters of the party have been arrested ahead of a protest march in Islamabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has called Pakistan Rangers in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Attock districts in the wake of the protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

A Punjab police senior officer said that a police team raided the residence of Khan's party worker and office-bearer Yasir Malhi in Narowal, some 130kms from Lahore, on Wednesday night.

"While trying to evade arrest, Malhi fell from the roof and lost his life," he said.

The local people held a protest against the Punjab police over the unlawful raid that resulted in the death of Malhi.

In Multan city, some 350kms from Lahore, Punjab police raided the house of PTI leader Dr Riaz Hussain and allegedly tortured his family members. The police personnel broke the fingers of his daughter, a video of which went viral on social media.

"In light of PTI's call for protests on November 24, the police conducted an illegal raid on the house of PTI worker Yasir Malhi. While trying to evade this unlawful arrest, Malhi fell from the roof and lost his life. I promise that if our government comes into power, revenge will be taken according to the law. All those involved will be held accountable for this," said Shahbaz Gill, a close aide to Khan.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a massive crackdown on Khan's party ahead of its protest call in Islamabad on Sunday, arresting over 300 supporters in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

According to the party, the Punjab police have started raiding the houses of its legislators, leaders, office-bearers and workers and misbehaving with their families besides ransacking their household items. "So far, the police have detained over 300 PTI supporters during raids in Lahore and other parts of Punjab," Khan's party said.

The party said its supporters will reach Islamabad on November 24 in large numbers and will continue the sit-in till party founder Imran Khan is set free, its stolen mandate is retur­ned and the Constitution restored.

On the other hand, the Punjab's Home Department has called in Rangers for Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

"Two wings of Rangers have been requested for Rawalpindi and Attock. Deployment of one company of Rangers in Jhelum has been recommended. Rangers will be deployed in Rawalpindi and Attock from Friday, November 22, for an indefinite period," a notification says.

In Jhelum, Rangers are recommended to be deployed from November 22 to November 27.

The decision to deploy Rangers in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Jhelum was made based on the recommendation of the district administration.

