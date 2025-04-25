Beijing, Apr 25 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Friday met Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna in Shanghai.

Justice Khanna arrived in Hangzhou to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Chief Justices' meeting.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

Rawat welcomed Chief Justice of India to China at India House in Shanghai, Consulate General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, posted on X.

On Apr 21, Justice Khanna was received on arrival in Hangzhou by Deng Xiuming, Executive Vice Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China, and Mathur.

Also Read | Pope Francis' Funeral: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Rome To Attend Last Rites of the Leader of Roman Catholic Church (See Pic).

China, which is holding the rotating Presidency of the 10-member grouping, is hosting a series of meetings including a conference of Chief Justices of SCO countries to promote the development of the organisation.

Beijing earlier announced that this year's summit of the organisation will be held at the port city of Tianjin in autumn. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to attend the summit.

SCO comprises 10 member states -- China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)