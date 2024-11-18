Jerusalem [Israel], November 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces raided several workshops in Hebron suspected of producing explosives and confiscated seven lathes used to manufacture and repair weapon parts, the Israeli Police said on Monday.

Two Palestinian men, aged 38 and 68, were arrested at the scene and are now under investigation. Authorities confirmed that other suspects have been identified and are expected to be apprehended soon.

Also Read | Daksh Gupta, CEO of AI Tech Company Greptile, Says He Received Death Threats Over His Social Media Post Promoting 9 AM to 11 PM Work Hours Including Saturdays, Sundays.

"Every night, our forces work tirelessly to arrest terrorist operatives and confiscate weapons. This operation is part of our relentless fight against terror, in collaboration with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet, to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens," said Police Superintendent of Judea and Samaria Moshe Finchi.

The police did not specify if the suspects were affiliated with Palestinian terror groups or organised crime.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Ballistic Missile with Cluster Munitions Kills 11 People, Injures 84 in Sumy.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 5,250 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, of whom around 40 per cent are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)