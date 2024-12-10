Jerusalem [Israel], December 10 (ANI/TPS): Syrian media reports renewed Israeli airstrikes in the Damascus area.

Targets reportedly include a chemical weapons site and an airbase.

Other reports say Israel is also striking a Syrian naval base in Latakia.

Israel confirmed it carried out strikes on strategic weapons, arms depots, and other military assets that Jerusalem does not want to fall into the hands of Syrian rebels. (ANI/TPS)

