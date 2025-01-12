Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinian terrorists near Shechem (Nablus) on their way to carry out a shooting attack, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Sunday.

The terrorists were identified as Ahmed Zakharna, 21, and Tariq Abu Zeid, 25. The two residents of Qabatiya, near Jenin, are members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Soldiers found in their vehicle two loaded and ready-to-use M16 rifles, vests, face masks and a large amount of ammunition.

An initial Shin Bet interrogation indicated that they left Jenin and were on their way to carry out a shooting attack. (ANI/TPS)

