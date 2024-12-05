New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Delhi on Wednesday and assured India's full support for development goals of Bhutan.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and Wangchuck discussed the steady progress that the India-Bhutan partnership is making.

While sharing pictures with Bhutan King on X, Jaishankar stated, "Called on His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck today. Discussed the steady progress that India-Bhutan partnership is making. Value his guidance for its future growth. Also assured India's fullest support for the development goals of Bhutan."

Earlier in the day, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, who arrived in Delhi for a two-day visit to India, held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the meeting, PM Modi stated that they remain committed to advancing the "unique and enduring partnership" between India and Bhutan.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to welcome Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Bhutan, to India. Admire His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's vision for Bhutan's progress and regional development. We remain committed to advancing the unique and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan."

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning for a two-day official visit to India. They were received by EAM Jaishankar at the airport in New Delhi.

Jaishankar noted that the Bhutan King's visit to India will further strengthen the "unique bonds of friendship" shared by the two nations.

In a post on X, he stated, "Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in New Delhi today. His visit will further strengthen our unique bonds of friendship."

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust. The visit shall provide both sides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors, the MEA stated ahead of the visit. (ANI)

