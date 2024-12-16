New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Moldova has joined the International Solar Alliance, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said on Monday.

Jaiswal said that India welcomes Moldova in its efforts to promote sustainability.

The agreement was signed between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi.

"Moldova joins the International Solar Alliance (ISA)! Moldova signed the ISA Framework Agreement. We welcome Moldova joining global efforts to promote clean energy and sustainability through the ISA platform," the post read.

Earlier, Jaishankar and Popsoi signed the declaration of intent on Migration and Mobility in the national capital on Sunday.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar shared the details of the talk between the two leaders.

"Held productive talks with DPM & FM @MihaiPopsoi today in New Delhi. Discussed our growing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. And new opportunities in investment, education, technology and culture. Today's signing of declaration of intent on a Migration and Mobility partnership will open new avenues for our partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

A treaty-based international intergovernmental organisation, International Solar Alliance (ISA), aims at mobilising more than USD 1000 billion of investment needed by 2030 for the massive deployment of solar energy.

Last month, Armenia became the 104th full member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced.

Headquartered in India, the ISA has brought together several countries to collectively address barriers related to technology, finance, and capacity in scaling up solar energy.

India is playing a crucial role in shaping the sustainable energy future by providing renewable energy solutions to the world, especially the Global South. Under India's Presidency of the ISA, it has undertaken numerous impactful projects, including solarisation of Malawi's Parliamentary building, solar-powered healthcare centres in Fiji, solar-powered cold storage facility in Seychelles, and solar PV rooftop systems in Kiribati.

The alliance has also facilitated technical training for experts from member countries to enhance solar energy capabilities. (ANI)

