Jerusalem, Jan 20 (AP) Hundreds of mourners on Monday attended the funeral of Israeli soldier Oron Shaul, whose body was recovered in the Gaza Strip a day earlier by the army.

Shaul was killed on July 20, 2014, during fighting between Israel and Hamas. His remains, and those of another soldier, Hadar Goldin, had been held by militants for more than a decade, despite a public campaign to return them by their families.

His remains were recovered hours before the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Hostages Families Forum, which represents relatives of the captives, called the Shaul family an "inseparable part" of the group.

Militants still hold the remains of Goldin.

Two Israeli civilians who crossed into Gaza in 2014 and 2015 on their own are also in captivity, in addition to some 90 others taken hostage in Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack took hold. (AP)

