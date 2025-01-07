New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday said that the US and India would need to ensure that valuable dual-use technologies don't fall into the wrong hands.

Sullivan, who addressed an event at the Indian Institute of Delhi, said that this would be his last trip as the US NSA, which is a symbol of the advancing achievements India and the US had together.

Also Read | Justin Trudeau Steps Down as Liberal Party Leader, to Resign as Canada PM After New Prime Minister Chosen.

"This is likely, because I've stopped actually predicting just about anything in this crazy world we live in, but this is likely the last trip overseas that I will lead as National Security Advisor. And I cannot think of a better way to end my tenure in the White House, visiting India on my final overseas trip, to mark the advances we've made together over the past four years," he said.

Sullivan said that India and US worked through on all difficult issues and challenging moments.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Letter From President Joe Biden, Affirms Commitment To Solidify India-US Partnership.

"This is a shared and historic achievement, a cornerstone of the Biden administration's foreign policy legacy. We've had to deal with our challenging moments. We've had to work to resolve difficult issues. But man, have we put a lot of points on the board," he said.

Sullivan appreciated India's decision to join the Artemis Accords and said it underscores India's commitment towards civilian space exploration. The Artemis Accords provide a common set of principles to enhance the governance of the civil exploration and use of outer space.

"We're going to have to work together to shape the diffusion, protection, and the rules that govern those technologies. We've already begun this work in domains like space, where India's decision to join the Artemis Accords is allowing us to establish a common set of principles around civilian space exploration. We're going to need to do the same thing in other spheres as well, such as the employment of artificial intelligence and advanced biotechnologies, both of which are going to have enormous consequences on every facet of life," he said.

The US NSA emphasised the need to secure supply chains.

"As we see more and more new technologies diverted to unfriendly actors, the US and India are going to have to ensure that valuable dual-use technologies don't fall into the wrong hands. That means aligning our export control systems, looking at trade measures to protect our industrial strategies from overcapacity, better securing our supply chains, and reviewing outbound and inbound investment in sensitive sectors," he said.

"As we take those steps, we need to expand the work we're doing to leverage American and Indian innovation to help the world, especially emerging economies, enable equitable growth across the globe. And finally, our partnership can be most effectively sustained and can actually only reach its full potential if we live up together to the values that lie at the core of our democracies. Respect for the rule of law that creates the conditions for dynamic growth, respect for pluralism and tolerance that powers innovation, and the protection of basic freedoms that unleash the human spirit. I say this as someone who fully believes that the United States can realize those aspirations, that these are the basic truths about how our democracies will grow and flourish," he said.

"And being here at IIT Delhi with the young technologists and entrepreneurs and policy makers who will take this generational project forward, I have every reason to believe that within the next decade, we will see American and Indian firms working together to build the next generation of semiconductor technologies, American and Indian astronauts conducting cutting edge research and space exploration together, American and Indian researchers contributing to a new explosion in life-saving vaccines, American and Indian engineering students developing new innovations together right here at IIT Delhi...I cannot wait to see what all of you and so many other young people across our nation achieve in the years ahead. And I look forward to being a partner with you in that progress," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)