Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday as he arrived for the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier in a post on X, Majhi wrote, "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of 'Prabha Bharatiya Divas'. The contribution of Indians in the development of the country is unforgettable. Let us adopt indigenous ideas and pledge to further promote the art, culture and traditions of our country in the world."

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

On Wednesday, EAM S Jaishankar stressed on the importance of India's diaspora, calling it a "living bridge" that connects India to the world, saying, "India will be unique in terms of a major power rising which has actually used, is using, and will continue to use its diaspora as a very important pathway of its globalisation and for its rise in the international order."

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Odisha today. The Prime Minister will also virtually flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express will be conducted under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana. (ANI)

