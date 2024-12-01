Hyderabad [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Sindh's National Culture Day, Shafi Burfat, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), delivered a compelling message that emphasised the day's significance as more than just a cultural celebration.

Living in exile in Germany, Burfat presented the event as a symbolic referendum for the liberation of Sindhudesh, urging Sindhis to reflect on their historical and political identity and to reaffirm their commitment to the cause of independence.

In his speech, Burfat highlighted the profound connection between national culture and the desire for freedom, explaining that "Culture is not merely an expression of traditions, but the essence of identity, freedom, and dignity.

The culture of an enslaved nation cannot flourish without liberty. Sindhudesh's independence is crucial to preserving our cultural heritage and identity." He emphasised that true cultural prosperity could only be achieved through the liberation of Sindhudesh and stressed the importance of freedom in safeguarding Sindhi culture.

Burfat called on Sindhis to transform National Culture Day into a collective pledge for freedom. He underscored the need for unity as a cornerstone of liberation, urging everyone to unite in the face of "slavery, hunger, and destitution." Burfat further expressed his dedication with passionate slogans: "Na Khape, Na Khape, Pakistan Na Khape!", "Tuhnjo Desh, Muhnjo Desh - Sindhudesh, Sindhudesh!" and "Tuhnjo Rehbar, Muhnjo Rehbar - Sain G.M. Syed, Sain G.M. Syed!"

Additionally, Burfat emphasised the urgency of reclaiming Sindh's resources and autonomy. He appealed to various segments of society - including farmers, laborers, intellectuals, students, and women - to unite for the liberation movement. In a significant appeal, Burfat reached out to Sindh's Urdu-speaking Sindhis, acknowledging their socio-economic and political influence, and urged them to join the struggle for Sindhudesh's independence.

"Freedom is the natural and fundamental right of every nation. It demands unwavering struggle, resistance, and sacrifice," Burfat declared, stressing the need for continuous determination in both the celebrations of National Culture Day and in the ongoing pursuit of Sindhudesh's independence. He concluded his speech with a resolute promise: "The liberation of Sindhudesh is possible, and we will achieve it. This is our pledge to history."

As Sindh celebrates its National Culture Day, Burfat's message resonates as a call for introspection and determination, inspiring Sindhudesh supporters to remain steadfast in their pursuit of independence. (ANI)

