Murree [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): A large number of traders, political leaders and residents on Saturday gathered at Lower Topa Murree to record their protest against the "Murree development plan" launched by the Punjab government, Geo TV reported.

As per GEO TV, the protest demonstration saw the participation of leaders from various Pakistani parties such as PTI, PPP, JUI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The parties came together to express solidarity with the protesters. Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Awaam Pakistan party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also participated in the protest rally.

According to Geo TV, the authorities imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the area to avert any untoward situation in the backdrop of the protest rally.

The protest is being staged on the call of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which demanded the provincial government abolish the remodelling of Jhika Gali Bazar and 'section 4 on Mall Road. "The government would not be allowed to spend funds worth billions in the area comprising the three-kilometre radius," the JAC leaders said without explaining or naming the area.

As per Geo TV, they urged the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led provincial government to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Murree and Kotli Sattian and also urged the provincial government to review its decision about the development plan.

Backing the demands of the protesters, Abbasi said, "The people of Murree are staging protest demonstration for their due rights", Geo TV reported.

Slamming the provincial government, he asked under which law the government was demolishing buildings in the area. Significantly, he also added that Section 144 has never been imposed in Murree.

In June this year, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif co-chaired a five-hour-long meeting in which the Murree development plan was approved. The meeting accorded approval to development, beautification, transport, construction and rehabilitation projects as Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb gave a detailed briefing, Geo TV reported. (ANI)

