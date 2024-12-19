New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a conversation with King Charles III and said that the two had discussions on topics of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action, and sustainability while extending his best wishes for the King's health and wellbeing.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Charles III today. Reaffirmed commitment to bolster India-UK ties. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability. Wished him good health and wellbeing."

Notably, Britain's King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February. The King of Britain was then advised by his doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

Earlier on April 26, The British Royal Family had announced that King Charles III will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

The Royal Family took to X, and wrote, "His Majesty the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis."

Earlier in October, the British High Commission in India hosted King Charles' birthday party in the national capital.

The event was hosted as a tribute to the UK's Head of State, reflecting the enduring ties between the UK and India.

The celebration brought together a diverse group of dignitaries, including representatives from the Government of India, Commonwealth nations, and leaders from various sectors such as diplomacy, arts, education, research, business, and sports, an official press release by the British High Commission stated.

The event aimed to highlight the vibrant business links between the two nations.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, remarked, "His Majesty The King has an enduring interest in promoting a modern partnership with India and its people. It is such a privilege to celebrate His Majesty's birthday with friends in India who have been so generous to me since I arrived. I can think of no more interesting country to live in, no better time to be here." (ANI)

