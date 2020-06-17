Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | PM Modi, Trudeau Discuss Possiblities of International Collaboration to Address Health, Economic Crisis

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 06:00 AM IST
World News | PM Modi, Trudeau Discuss Possiblities of International Collaboration to Address Health, Economic Crisis
World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Tuesday discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the ongoing health and economic crisis.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders updated each other about the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

"Prime Minister spoke on phone today with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. The leaders updated each other about the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries, and also discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the health and economic crisis," the statement read.

The two leaders agreed that the India-Canada partnership can help in advancing in humanitarian values in the global discourse in the post-COVID-19 world.

Also Read | Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106.

The leaders emphasised the need to strengthen multilateral institutions including the World Health Organisation, and agreed to work closely together at various international fora, on health, social, economic and political issues.

Prime Minister Modi warmly appreciated the assistance extended by Canadian authorities in recent days to the Indian citizens in Canada, and for facilitating their repatriation to India. Prime Minister Trudeau also expressed his happiness at the facilitation offered for the return of Canadian citizens from India.

The two leaders agreed to continue their mutual consultations in the coming days. They agreed that as large economies wedded to democratic values, India and Canada have a natural convergence on many global issues, the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

