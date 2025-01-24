Gilgit [PoGB], January 24 (ANI): A month-long electricity outage in the Zulfiqarabad area of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) has triggered widespread protests, with residents, including women and children, taking to the streets to demand action from the Electricity Department, as reported by Markhor Times.

The protests have intensified, with roads being blocked as frustration grows over the lack of power, which has severely disrupted daily life, Markhor Times reported.

Residents claim they have been without power for the past month despite regularly paying their electricity bills. "We are facing immense difficulties, especially with our children's education. Exams are near, and there is no electricity to study," one frustrated resident shared.

The power cuts have also made household chores impossible, with many unable to use essential appliances like washing machines, Markhor Times reported.

Local residents accuse political interference of causing the power shortage, alleging that electricity is being diverted to other areas. "The government uses electricity for themselves, while we suffer. We are being ignored," another protester lamented.

Markhor Times reported that the area has faced repeated failures of transformers. Initially, a 200 kVA transformer was installed but was later removed. A 100 kVA transformer replaced it but failed after a short period, and the most recent transformer also exploded.

With no permanent solution in place, locals continue to struggle without reliable electricity.

The protesters, who have been holding peaceful demonstrations, emphasised that electricity is a basic necessity and demanded its immediate restoration.

"We don't have the financial means to buy solar panels or other alternatives. The government must fulfil its obligation to provide us with basic services," one resident pleaded, Markhor Times reported. (ANI)

