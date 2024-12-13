Paris, Dec 13 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist ally Francois Bayrou as prime minister, after a historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous government last week.

Bayrou, 73, a crucial partner in Macron's centrist alliance, has been a well-known figure in French politics for decades. His political experience is seen as key in efforts to restore stability as no single party holds a majority at the National Assembly.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage in Japan: Ban on Recognising Gay Marriage Is Unconstitutional, Court Finds; Here's What To Know.

Bayrou was recently cleared in a case alleging embezzlement of European Parliament funds.

Macron vowed last week to remain in office until his term ends in 2027. (AP)

Also Read | India, UAE Have Common Interest in Preserving and Promoting Stability, Security, Prosperity of Our Regions, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)