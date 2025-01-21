Tel Aviv, Jan 21 (AP) In their first public comments since reuniting with their loved ones, relatives of the three Israeli women freed from captivity in Gaza thanked those who made their release possible.

They also pleaded to the Israeli government to carry out the phased ceasefire deal that led to their loved ones' release, and warned their road to recovery could be long.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Says Will Take Back Panama Canal and Leave Paris Climate Accord (Watch Video).

"Doron asked me to convey this message," Yamit Ashkenazi, sister of released hostage Doron Steinbrecher, said in a statement to the press at the hospital where the women are still undergoing medical evaluations.

"Go out into the streets. We must carry out all the steps of the deal. Just as I was able to return to my family, everyone should return," Ashkenazi said.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Announces National Emergency at Southern Border, Tariff Body.

The families expressed gratitude to the Israeli soldiers who fought in Gaza, including those who died.

They also thanked those who pushed for the release of the hostages, including international mediators and US presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who took office on Monday in Washington. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)