Muzaffarabad [PoJK] January 9, (ANI): Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, chairman of the Chairperson of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has been advocating for the rights of Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir PoJK people and their struggle for freedom since 1999.

In a recent interview with the Mirror Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri shared his perspectives on the ongoing situation in PoJK, Pakistan's political and economic challenges, and the international dynamics surrounding the region.

Kashmiri reflected on the heavy toll the Kashmir conflict has taken on the region, citing the tragic loss of 150,000 to 200,000 lives in Kashmir due to Operation Tupac, which was launched from Pakistan in the late 1990s.

Despite these sacrifices, Kashmiri emphasized that the region's political future remains uncertain, with continued instability and unresolved territorial disputes. He raised critical questions regarding whether Pakistan could continue to pursue military adventures in Kashmir given its current economic and political conditions.

He also pointed to the precarious situation in PoJK, where the people face dire poverty and limited development.

According to Kashmiri, the region has become a breeding ground for political exploitation, with many local leaders using their power to benefit personally while neglecting the needs of the people. He described the situation in Azad Kashmir as a "base camp" for terrorism, where the struggle for independence has been manipulated by both local and external powers.

One of the most pressing issues highlighted by Kashmiri was the decline in Pakistan's political stability.

He noted that the country's political system is in disarray, with fragmented political parties and the military exerting significant control over decision-making. Kashmiri argued that Pakistan's civilian governments lack the power to make meaningful decisions, with military leadership holding ultimate authority over national matters. He also criticized Pakistan's economic struggles, pointing out that while the country faces inflation and economic instability, its political leaders continue to make unfulfilled promises.

On the international front, Kashmiri discussed the evolving role of organizations like BRICS, which now includes countries like Indonesia.

He noted that BRICS aims to reduce reliance on the US dollar, a shift that could have major implications for global trade and the economies of countries like Pakistan and India.

Kashmiri also expressed concern over the growing communalism, extremism, and militancy in the region, warning that such ideologies are exacerbating the suffering of PoJK. He argued that the international community should pay closer attention to the plight of Kashmiris, both in India and Pakistan and support their right to self-determination. (ANI)

