Peshawar, Jan 31 (PTI) A senior district administrative officer was injured when unidentified armed men fired at him while he was overseeing the implementation of a ceasefire pact between two warring tribes in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

Saeed Manan Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Boshera in Upper Kurram, was present in the area alongside police to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire signed between the Shia and Sunni tribes.

Also Read | Brazil's Luiz Lula da Silva Warns of Retaliation After US President Donald Trump's Tariff Threat on BRICS Nations, Says 'Seek Relationship Based on Mutual Respect'.

Manan received bullet wounds fired by unknown attackers from an undisclosed location.

He was immediately moved to a hospital for medical treatment.

Also Read | Washington Plane Crash: 3 of 67 Victims of Tragic Accident Had Russian Passports, Identity of 4th Being Verified, Says Russian Foreign Ministry.

A heavy contingent of police launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators.

The police said the peace efforts faced another obstacle due to the attack on Manan.

Simultaneously, a grand jirga has commenced at the Commissioner House in Kohat to establish lasting peace in Kurram.

Adviser to the provincial chief minister on information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, is attending the jirga.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed are also present at the gathering.

The jirga includes military officials, members of the peace committee, and tribal elders representing both parties from Upper and Lower Kurram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)