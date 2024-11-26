Tokyo, Nov 26 (AP) An engine for a new small Japanese rocket reportedly burst into flames Tuesday during a combustion test.

The fire, which was followed by an explosion and plumes of white smoke, followed an explosion last year by the same Epsilon S engine during a test, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.

There were no injuries, Kyodo reported, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which is investigating.

Last year's explosion happened after a piece of metal melted and damaged part of the engine, Kyodo said.

The Epsilon S rocket is meant to improve Japan's position in the growing satellite launch market. (AP)

