Seoul, Dec 9 (AP) The chief of a South Korean office that investigates high-ranking officials says he has instructed investigators to seek a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol during a growing probe of his short-lived martial law decree.

Oh Dong-woon, chief prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, made the comment during a parliamentary hearing on Monday. The office is one of several law enforcement bodies, including public prosecutors and police, investigating the circumstances around Yoon's declaration of martial law.

Oh said the travel ban hasn't been imposed yet. (AP)

