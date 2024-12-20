Colombo, Dec 20 (PTI) Sri Lanka Navy has rescued over 100 Rohingyas, including 25 children, from Myanmar distressed in the seas off the island's northeastern coast.

They were spotted by local fishermen on Thursday in the Mullaithivu district's Vellamullivaikkal area.

“We are still unable to verify the cause for their distress in the sea or where they were heading," the Navy spokesman said on speculation that they could be heading to either Australia or Indonesia.

“They were on a fishing trawler - there are 102 in total 25 children and 40 women which includes a pregnant mother”, the Navy spokesman said.

They have been brought to the eastern port of Trincomalee where further action will be taken, the Navy said.

The Navy similarly rescued over 100 Rohingyas in the Sri Lankan waters in December 2022.

They were repatriated with assistance from the UN refugee agency.

