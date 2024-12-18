Washington, Dec 18 (AP) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear arguments next month over the constitutionality of the federal law that could ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company doesn't sell it.

The justices will hear arguments January 10 about whether the law impermissibly restricts speech in violation of the First Amendment.

The law, enacted in April, set a January 19 deadline for TikTok to be sold or else face a ban in the United States. The popular social media platform has more than 170 million users in the US.

It's unclear how quickly the high court might issue a decision. (AP)

