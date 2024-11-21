Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karma Samdrup, a prominent Tibetan environmentalist and philanthropist, has been released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence.

Reports suggest that his imprisonment officially ended on November 19, 2024, though some sources indicate that his release may have occurred a day earlier, on November 18. Samdrup's release is marked by a further restriction, a five-year deprivation of political rights that takes effect immediately. However, details about his current whereabouts and well-being remain unclear.

Samdrup was arrested on January 3, 2010, following his efforts to advocate for the release of his brothers, Rinchen Samdrup and Chime Namgyal, both of whom were detained for exposing illegal poaching activities in Tibet. Karma Samdrup's arrest occurred after he visited his brothers in prison, signalling that his detention may have been an act of retaliation for his environmental advocacy.

Initially, Karma Samdrup was charged with tomb excavation and cultural relic theft, allegations that dated back to 1998 but were revived during his arrest in 2010. Despite the charges being previously cleared, he was sentenced by the Yanqi Hui Xinjiang District Court in June 2010 to 15 years in prison.

The case of Karma Samdrup testified to China's controversial judicial practices as he accused police officers of systematic torture during his detention, challenging the government's new regulations in May 2010 against the illegal collection of evidence.

He disclosed during his trial on 22 June 2010 that Chinese officers repeatedly beat him, ordered fellow detainees to beat him, denied him sleep for days on end, and drugged him with a substance that caused his eyes and ears to bleed, all to extract a confession from him.

Karma Samdrup and his brothers were founders of the Achung Senge Namgyal Voluntary Environmental Protection Association, a group that earned recognition for its environmental advocacy. Despite his imprisonment, Samdrup's case has drawn international attention to the suppression of environmental and human rights activism in Tibet.

Samdrup's brothers also faced legal repercussions for their activism Rinchen Samdrup was sentenced to five years in prison and released in 2014, while Chime Namgyal served a sentence in a labor camp. As of now, the full extent of Samdrup's health and conditions following his release remains uncertain, raising concerns among human rights groups about his treatment while in custody. (ANI)

