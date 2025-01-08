Washington, Jan 8 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America asserting that this is the appropriate thing to do.

“We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name,” Trump told reporters at a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“And it's appropriate. It's appropriate,” Trump asserted. He did not give a timeline for this.

However, a Republican lawmaker from Georgia welcomed the move and said that she would introduce a legislation in this regard in the Congress soon.

“President Trump's second term is off to a GREAT start. I'll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!” Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green said on X.

