Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, departed the UAE today, marking the conclusion of a visit during which he attended the March of the Union of UAE tribes, held in celebration of the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan bid farewell to the Mauritanian President as he departed from the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to bid farewell to Al Nahyan were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdullah Sultan bin Awwad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania. (ANI/WAM)

