Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the 23rd edition of the Zayed Charity Run will start at 7:00 am tomorrow, Saturday, from Erth Abu Dhabi. The event will see the participation of more than 10,000 runners of all ages and various nationalities from around the world.

The proceeds from the race will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, with a total prize pool of AED1.5 million. Of this amount, AED 750,000 will be allocated to Emirati participants, and the same amount will be awarded to winners from other nationalities, encouraging everyone to compete and providing opportunities for more winners.

Also Read | France Shocker: Man Rapes Daughter For Years, Offers Her to Strangers For Sex; Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail.

Since its inception in the early 21st Century, the run has solidified its position as a leading charity event, supporting humanitarian causes by providing medical equipment, significant financial contributions, and assistance to patients and hospitals. The run has also raised awareness in the community, with participants engaging with its objectives across its various locations in Abu Dhabi since 2001, in the United States since 2005, and in Egypt since 2014.

The total charitable donations raised through the run since its inception in 2001 have reached AED 638 million, all of which have been directed towards humanitarian causes.

Also Read | Milky Way's Veil of Fiery Gas: India-US Scientists Decode Mysterious Sources Behind Fiery Hot Gas Around the Spiral Galaxy.

The run will begin with the 10km race for people of determination, followed by the 10km professional race five minutes later. At 7:07 am, the 5km professional race will start, followed by the 10km open registration race at 7:25 am, the 5km open registration race at 7:35 am, and the 3km open registration race at 7:45 am. The 1km race will begin at 8:00 am, with the winners' ceremony scheduled for 9:00 am.

According to the run's statistics committee, 62 per cent of participants are male, while 38 per cent are female. The largest contingents of participants come from the UAE (38 per cent), followed by India (14 per cent), the Philippines (7 per cent), Egypt (4 per cent), Pakistan (3 per cent), and the UK (2 per cent), with the remaining 32 per cent representing various nationalities from around the world.

The run's organising committee has confirmed that all preparations are complete for tomorrow's event, with every measure in place to ensure it continues its legacy of supporting charitable and humanitarian causes, inspired by the charitable and humanitarian vision of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Lt. General (Retd.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, confirmed that over 10,000 participants from all categories will take part, highlighting the global significance of the event and its embodiment of humanitarian values under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He further explained that there is close cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event's strategic partner, to ensure the event is held at the highest level. He added that great efforts are being made by all committees, partners, and concerned authorities to preserve the event's rich legacy and prominence since its inception in 2001, under the guidance of the UAE's wise leadership, making it a symbol of charity and goodwill in line with its humanitarian objectives.

The event has expanded internationally, reaching New York in 2005 and Egypt in 2014, and it has become a global message promoting awareness of medical research and alleviating the suffering of patients.

The organising committee also announced the completion of the race packet distribution for participants, which began on Tuesday at the Earth Hotel Abu Dhabi, with a large turnout of registered participants finalising their preparations.

The committee also emphasised the availability of parking and shuttle services at Wahat Al Karama from 4:00 am to 5:30 am and at Zayed Sports City from 4:00 am to 6:30 am. Roads will be closed to traffic at 6:00 am.

In addition, a fan village will be set up alongside the event, featuring performances by the Abu Dhabi Police Band, the Traditional Military Band, and an African Drumming Band, as well as interactive signature walls, a children's play area, face painting, and food and beverage stalls. Several organisations, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Active Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, and Special Olympics United Arab Emirates, will have dedicated booths at the event. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)