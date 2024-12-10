Portsmouth [UK], December 10 (ANI): Commodore Chris Saunders, the Defence Advisor at UK High Commission in India lauded the Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership (EPCP) between India and the United Kingdom, which marked a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two nations.

Saunders shared a thread on social media platform X, highlighting how the new partnership aims to further instill new-generation technology in the Indian Navy.

"Recently, the third joint working group meeting of the UK - India Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership was held at Portsmouth Naval Base in the UK. A detailed thread on key points from the latest meeting and the way forward," Saunders stated in a post on X.

The defence ministries of the two nations signed a Statement of Intent on Cooperation on Design and Development of Electric Propulsion Systems for the Indian Navy on November 28.

The signing was part of the third Joint Working Group Meeting of Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership, symbolising the commitment to promote indigenous development of niche technologies.

"It would serve as a broader framework intended for cooperation in the co-design, co-creation and co-production of Electric Propulsion capability for future Naval Ships. The Landing Platform Docks, planned to be built at an Indian Shipyard, are envisaged to have a Full Electric Propulsion System," the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release.

The Statement of Intent was signed and exchanged between Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Rajeev Prakash and Director, Ships Operations and Capability Integration, UK MoD Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy.

Highlighting on the recent development, the Defence Advisor highlighted that the JWG decided to establish a subordinate working group tasked with developing the Implementing Arrangement (IA).

"Once reviewed and signed, the programme aims to accelerate towards the launch phase," he stated.

"This will see both sides working to develop electric propulsion technology for the Indian Navy's new Landing Dock Platforms (LPDs) that are planned to be launched in 2030," he added.

Drawing from its naval expertise, the UK will share insights from its own technological advancements, including lessons learned from the evolution of its naval fleet--from Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers to the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers. This shared knowledge is expected to bolster the design and operational capabilities of India's future LPDs.

"While working on the new designs, lessons will be drawn from the UK's progress from Type 23 frigates, through to LPD, Type-45 destroyers, Landing Ship Docks and onto the Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carrier," the subsequent post read.

The Defence Advisor further emphasised that the next-generation electric propulsion systems promise significant benefits for naval operations. He highlighted key advantages, stating, "Lower emissions - electric propulsion systems are an environment-friendly choice, even with diesel generators."

Additionally, the systems offer "lower noise and vibration - electric propulsion drives are unsurpassed for their quietness of operation, a key advantage in naval warfare."

Reliability and ease of operation are also central to the new technology. "Our aircraft carriers and destroyers do not routinely have crew stationed in the engine rooms on a permanent basis. Crews conduct safety checks on a periodic basis, but the turbines and wider propulsion system are managed remotely," the post explained.

"And, as the reliability is good, the intervals between servicing and maintenance are longer, providing greater availability and utility," it further added.

Electric propulsion systems also improve performance during operational needs. "Electric propulsion gives an improved response time during operational needs, with smoother manoeuvring and positioning - and quick response when increase in speed is required."

The Defence Advisor emphasised the overall efficiency of the technology, citing the evolution in its naval fleet. For instance, the Invincible-class aircraft carriers, weighing 22,000 tons, utilised four gas turbines and eight diesel generators, while the significantly larger Queen Elizabeth-class carriers (65,000 tons) require only two gas turbines and four diesel engines, with similar crew sizes. (ANI)

