Dubai, Dec 2 (AP) US Navy destroyers shot down seven missiles and drones fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels at the warships and three American merchant vessels they were escorting through the Gulf of Aden. No damage or injuries were reported.

US Central Command said late Sunday that the destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O'Kane shot down and destroyed three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three drones and one anti-ship cruise missile. The merchant ships were not identified.

Also Read | Volkswagen Workers To Go On Warning Strikes in Germany Amid Refusal To Rule Out Mass Layoffs and Potential Plant Closures.

The Houthis claimed the attack in a statement and said they had targeted the US destroyers and "three supply ships belonging to the American army in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

Houthi attacks for months have targeted shipping through a waterway where $1 trillion in goods pass annually over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon. A ceasefire was announced in the latter last week.

Also Read | Indian Passengers, Stranded at Kuwait Airport Following Technical Snag in Gulf Air Flight GF 005, Finally Depart for Manchester (See Pics).

The USS Stockdale was involved in a similar attack on Nov. 12. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)