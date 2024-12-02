New Delhi, December 2: Volkswagen workers will reportedly stage warning strikes across Germany following disputes over job security and plant closures. As per reports, disagreements have risen between Volkswagen (VW) and its workers after the carmaker declined to rule out mass layoffs and potential factory closures during negotiations.

As per a report of Reuters, Volkswagen workers will go on warning strikes at plants across Germany. The start of the strikes represents a further escalation of a dispute between VW and its workers over mass layoffs, pay cuts, and possible plant closures. As per multiple reports, the labour union IG Metall has reportedly announced that workers will participate in warning strikes at various factories across Germany. It will be the first walkout at Volkswagen's operations in the country since 2018. Peeli Taxi Era To End in Kolkata Soon? Iconic Yellow Ambassador Taxis Likely To Retire by End of 2024, Nearly 4,500 Ambassador Cars To Be Phased Out.

Even though the work stoppages will only last for a few hours, there is a chance that longer warning strikes lasting 24 hours could be organised later this year. Additionally, if necessary, the union might consider calling for indefinite strikes, but It would only happen after they have discussed it with their members again.

According to multiple reports, a spokesperson from Volkswagen stated that the car manufacturer has taken measures ahead of time to reduce the effects of the strike on its factories and customers. The spokesperson also mentioned that the company is dedicated to having open and positive discussions to reach a solution. Kia Syros Set To Launch on December 19, 2024; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details of Upcoming Compact SUV.

Volkswagen has proposed a 10 per cent reduction in wages, claiming that it needs to cut costs and increase profits to maintain its market position against low-priced competition from China and a decline in demand for cars in Europe. Last week, the union reportedly suggested some measures that they believe could save the company about USD 1.6 billion. These measures included giving up bonuses for the years 2025 and 2026. However, it seems that Volkswagen has rejected these proposals.

