Washington, DC [US], January 19 (ANI): In a landmark step under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, US President Joe Biden announced the release of three Israeli hostages who had been held in captivity for 471 days, as per an official press conference by the White House.

"The deal that I first put forward last May for the Middle East has finally come to fruition," he said on Thursday. "The ceasefire has gone into effect in Gaza and today we're seeing hostages being released. Three Israeli women, held against their will in dark tunnels for 400 and 70 days."

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Transfers First 3 Israeli Hostages to Red Cross.

Biden also provided details on the ongoing process, noting, "Four more women will be released in seven days, three additional hostages every seven days thereafter, including at least two American citizens, in this first phase. We pray for them and their families, for they're going to be a long recovery ahead."

He emphasised the humanitarian aspect of the agreement, highlighting the aid reaching Gaza. "Hundreds of trucks are entering Gaza as I speak. They're carrying assistance for civilians who suffered enormously from the war that Hamas started on October 7, 2023, nearly 15 months ago."

Also Read | Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani Congratulate US President-Elect in Washington DC Ahead of Inauguration (Watch Video).

The President outlined the deal's broader implications, stating, "By the 16th day of the deal, talks will begin in a second phase. This phase includes the release of Israeli soldiers and a permanent end of the war without Hamas in power or able to threaten Israel."

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that Romi, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, the three hostages, had been returned to Israeli territory.

Sharing the news on X, the IDF stated, "They're home," and posted a photograph of the freed hostages. The IDF added that the released individuals were being accompanied by IDF and ISA personnel for medical assessments following their return.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hailed the release as a significant milestone, saying, "Romi, Emily, and Doron--so beloved and missed--an entire nation rejoices at your return. This is a day of joy and comfort and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together. The eyes weep bitterly, and the heart rejoices. At this moment, our hearts are with all the anxious and grieving families whose loved ones have not yet returned. We will not rest or be silent until we bring back all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza--the living to their families and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest in dignity."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister's Office of Israel confirmed the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage release deal, which came into effect at 11:15 am local time. This marks the beginning of the framework aimed at securing the release of more hostages and facilitating much-needed aid to Gaza. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)