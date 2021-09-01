Lawrence, September 1: A US Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was honoured Tuesday evening in her hometown. Officials in Lawrence, Massachusetts, held a vigil with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo's family at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rosario, 25, died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the Kabul airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed. Also Read | First Day at School Delayed for 140 Million Children Around the World Due to COVID-19: UNICEF.

Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario's memory last weekend in Boston that was hosted by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization founded by veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Also Read | Taliban Looks to Secure Cash Flow by Continuing Afghanistan’s Lucrative Drug Trade: Experts.

Rosario, who was of Dominican origin, served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

