New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Southeast Asia, Saima Wazed, along with WHO, called for global commitment in the fight against HIV/AIDS on the occasion of "World AIDS Day" on Sunday, under the theme "Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!" This theme highlights the need for accessible, rights-based healthcare for individuals living with HIV.

In a statement, Wazed underlined that the WHO urged global leaders and citizens to address inequalities that continue to hinder progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals target of ending AIDS by 2030.

Also Read | Bangladesh: ISKCON Claims Arrest of 2 More Monks, Ranganath Das Brahmachari and Chinmoy Krishna Das' Assistant Adipurush Shyamdas Without Warrant Amid Row.

She noted that the WHO stressed the importance of ensuring that people living with HIV have access to the necessary healthcare without facing stigma or discrimination. The organisation also emphasised the need for a rights-based approach to healthcare that respects the dignity and autonomy of individuals, particularly those at heightened risk.

"A rights-based approach is not just a strategy; it is a commitment to uphold the dignity, health, and autonomy of every individual, especially those with vulnerabilities and are most at-risk. We must boldly tackle the stigma and discrimination that stand as formidable barriers to accessing prevention, treatment, and care," the statement read.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Breaks Silence on US Fraud Charges, Says 'Every Attack Makes Us Stronger, Every Obstacle Becomes Stepping Stone for More Resilient Adani Group'.

According to the statement, in the WHO South-East Asia Region, approximately 3.9 million people are living with HIV, representing 10 per cent of the global burden. In 2023, 78 per cent of people living with HIV in the region knew their status, 66 per cent were receiving antiretroviral treatment, and 64 per cent achieved viral suppression. Despite progress, the region faces challenges in addressing the needs of marginalised groups, such as men who have sex with men, sex workers, people who inject drugs, and transgender individuals, who experience higher rates of HIV and face barriers to accessing care.

WHO also highlighted the situation of children and adolescents living with HIV. In the Southeast Asia Region, approximately 80,000 children and adolescents are living with HIV, mostly due to mother-to-child transmission. WHO's 'triple elimination' initiative, which aims to eliminate vertical transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B, is a key strategy to prevent new infections among this population. Countries like the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand have already achieved success in eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis, the statement added.

New HIV infections among young people remain a concern, with nearly half of new cases occurring among individuals aged 15-24. WHO identified gaps in education about HIV transmission and prevention, noting that fewer than 25 per cent of young people in the region understand how HIV is transmitted. WHO welcomed the adoption of the Ministerial Declaration on Adolescent-Responsive Health Systems by Southeast Asian countries, which commits to building health systems that meet the needs of young people affected by HIV.

Technological advancements were also noted as a tool to improve access to HIV care. Mobile health apps, online counselling, and virtual support groups can help provide services to populations who may not have easy access to traditional healthcare. WHO also emphasised the importance of biomedical tools, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), and long-acting antiretroviral treatments, in reducing HIV transmission.

The statement added that WHO's Southeast Asia Region remains focused on achieving the '95-95-95' goals: diagnosing 95 per cent of people living with HIV, ensuring 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive treatment, and ensuring 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression. WHO reiterated the need for continued collaboration among governments, healthcare providers, and international organizations to meet these targets.

On World AIDS Day 2024, WHO reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every person living with HIV has the opportunity to live a healthy life with access to necessary care and support. Wazed also called for collective action to address the barriers that prevent people from accessing HIV services and to uphold the rights of those affected by HIV/AIDS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)