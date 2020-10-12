Geneva [Switzerland], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The COVID-19 cases have been increasing around the world, each of the last four days saw the highest number of new cases yet, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

According to WHO statistics, a cumulative total of 37.4 million cases have been reported to the organization, as of Monday. There have been 307,403 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

"We're now seeing an increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, especially in Europe and the Americas, Each of the last four days has been the highest number of cases reported so far," Tedros told a press conference.

According to the WHO chief, some cities have been reporting an increase in hospitalizations as well.

At the same time, "for every country that is experiencing an increase there are many others that have successfully prevented or controlled widespread transmission with proven measures," Tedros said.

The WHO chief urged caution on the idea of herd immunity, pointing out that it referred to the protective barrier achieved through vaccination of a certain percentage of the population rather than exposing them to the disease.

"Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to outbreak, let alone a pandemic. It's scientifically and ethically problematic," Tedros said.

The WHO chief remarked that scientists did not know enough about the strength, duration or other particularities of the COVID-19 immune response. Geneva, Switzerland. (ANI/Sputnik)

