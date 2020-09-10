Rup Singh is an award-winning real estate agent who has been overachieving from a very young age. As the son of Indian immigrants, he understood the value of hard work and the importance of never giving up on your dreams. Rup wanted to take advantage of every opportunity that he had as an American citizen, and so he did.

As early as high school, Rup excelled in athletics and academics alike. He was known as an all-star baseball pitcher at his school, which kind of made him a mini-celebrity. His parents encouraged him to pursue a career in medicine by going to medical school and becoming a doctor. That was the original plan until Rup discovered that he had a natural talent for real estate sales.

The Real Estate Career

In 2014, Rup studied to become a licensed real estate agent in New York. Like all new agents, Rup struggled in the beginning because he had to learn the trade and gain experience. However, it only took him six years to transform himself into a top-selling real estate agent. Every sale that he generated gave him the motivation to work harder and push himself further to succeed.

Rup went from selling residential properties to commercial properties and making even more money in sales commissions. New York happens to have some of the most expensive residential and commercial real estate properties in the world. However, Rup has expanded his sales network beyond New York City. He also sells properties in other cities across the globe, including London.

“You don’t need to be a big city real estate agent to find clients and sell properties,” said Rup. “All you need is a desire to help people find the properties they’re looking for without putting any pressure on them. If you can stick to this principle as a real estate agent, then you can successfully sell properties in any town or city in the country. People love a sales agent who shows that they care more about the client than the money.”

Rup invested his money into the formation of his own real estate brokerage company entitled “The Legacy Group.” In just the first six months of 2019, the company sold over $35 million worth of properties. Not bad for somebody who is under 30 years old. When people ask him his secret for selling properties so quickly, Rup reverts to his original statement about the importance of helping people find the properties of their dreams.

Helps Families Find Homes

“The American dream revolves around real estate,” said Rup. “Some people have a simple dream of owning their first home while others are investors who dream of purchasing commercial properties that will eventually make them money. I am happy to help clients from all walks of life accomplish their dreams. That is what gives me the most personal satisfaction in my own life.”

Rup continues to find properties for families and investors in New York and the world.

The young real estate agent has been named “The Youngest Rising Star Real Estate Broker in New York” by RE/MAX. He was also listed as one of the “Top 20 Professionals Under 30 in New York” by 914INC.