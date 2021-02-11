Music can change the world — Beethoven

Music is the oldest form of artistic expression. Artists have been using music as a powerful tool to fight their battles for years. Darrell Kelley is one such artist who combines gospel, R&B and pop and writes songs expressing his take on the social

injustices. One of his recent releases has been “Kamala”, a song expressing the entire United States feelings about the new Vice President Ms. Kamala Harris. As the First Female Black Vice President of the country, her win has brought about hope of a new and just America, where racism would not exist. And to this, Darrell’s track has beautifully recorded the emotions every American is feeling at the moment.

The Atlanta based singer has written other tracks on social injustice and positivity. With "Vote Him Out", Kelley continues his impressive body of work that addresses social injustices head-on. "All of the White House's lies and poor decisions inspired me to write this song," said Kelley. "We need a fresh start in this country. And we get there through voting on November 3rd and bringing the country back to a sense of normalcy and justice." Darrell uses his platform to drive change and wants to inspire and influence lives with his music. His songs “Police Brutality”, “Release the Transcripts” and “7 Times” also tackle inequality and racial injustice in the world but Darrell has created a moment in history with his track “Kamala” celebrating the new Vice President.

“Kamala” boasts a slow jam feel thanks to its deliberate pacing. If you’re looking for a crossover R&B single to start off 2021 with, I think that Darrell Kelley’s “Kamala” is a good pick regardless of how you feel about the political culture of the United States at this point in time. This is a terrific reflection of the moment, and more importantly the way that the masses have begun embracing it.

If you want to know more about Darrell Kelley, please check out his : Youtube Channel: https://youtube.com/user/latenightwithdarrell

Instagram: Darrellkelleyofficial

Twitter: DarrellKelley@_darellkelley

Website: www.Darrellkelleyofficial.com