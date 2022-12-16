New Delhi, December 16 : The Nissan Leaf has been known as a leading EV (electric vehicle) and a most reliable one in the world before the advent of the Tesla EV models, and finally Model 3 gained the first position. However, there’s a recent turn of events and as per the reports the position of the most reliable electric car in the world has been snatched by the rather underdog Kia EV6. Kia Sorento and Kia Carnival Facelift To Debut in India in January 2023.

As per the reports, a new survey by the Consumer Reports, the Kia EV6 is currently the most reliable EV model, but the survey report is yet to determine if the EV6 will be able to hold on to that position given the fact it is a relatively new product going up against the stellar success Tesla Model 3 and the veteran Nissan Leaf.

This survey report has been created after collecting data from hundreds of thousands of EV owners reportedly and includes data regarding issues like malfunctions and breakdowns as well. As per the survey the reliability prediction based on the data shows that the Kia EV6, Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf are the top three reliable EV models, even though their reliability factors are still behind the conventional ICE passenger vehicles.

While the need of the hour electric vehicles (EVs) are supposed to be reliable, due to their much newer technology as compared against the ICE-powered vehicles, they may encounter a lot of issues. As per reports, the EV owners report innumerable malfunctions related to the various parts of EVs. BMW i7 Electric-Sedan India Launch in January 2023; Find Out What All To Expect Here.

Tesla and Nissan are among the few companies with over a decade’s experience of producing EVs offering them a clear edge over the traditional car makers, who are having a hard time adopting this new technology. However, with the passage of time, we expect not only EVs but also other green-tech cars to emerge as reliable alongside being environment friendly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).