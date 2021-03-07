Porsche, the luxury sports car manufacturer expanded its product portfolio by an off-roader version of its first all-electric sports car - Taycan Cross Turismo EV. It is essentially a production-ready version of the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, which unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. On the sidelines of the Taycan Cross Turismo EV launch, Porsche also introduced a pair of electric bikes to match with its latest offering. While the first bike is an eBike Sport, the second one is an eBike Cross meant for rough terrains. Both the bikes will be available for sale this spring. The former will cost $10,700 whereas the latter is priced at $8,549.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV (Photo Credits: Porsche)

The Taycan Cross Turismo was presented to the public through a virtual world premiere. The carmaker offers four derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo, which includes Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. However, the Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4 kWh comes as standard.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV (Photo Credits: Porsche)

The carmaker has also developed a special rear carrier for up to three bicycles. The carrier is designed in such a way that it can be used universally for different types of bikes. One of the main highlighting features is that the tailgate of the car can be opened even when the bikes are loaded.

All the Cross Turismo models get 93.4kWh Performance Battery Plus as standard offering a range of somewhere between 387 to 455km, depending on the variant. Porsche is working on the 800V electrical architecture that can fast charge the battery at a rate of up to 350kW, providing a juice of up to 80 percent in just 22 minutes.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV (Photo Credits: Porsche)

The entry-level model - Taycan 4 Cross Turismo makes 375bhp in the regular mode, and belts out 469bhp with launch control. It can do a triple-digit run in 5.1-seconds and has a top speed of 220kmph. While the 483bhp Taycan 4S Cross Turismo can sprint to 100 kmph in 4.1-seconds before clocking a top speed of 240kmph.

Both Turbo Cross Turismo and Turbo S Cross Turismo models can make 617bhp in the regular mode. However, the former can hit three-digit mark in 3.3-seconds while the latter does it in just 2.9 seconds. The top speed of both versions is electronically limited to 250kmph.

