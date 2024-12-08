Delhi, December 8: The Indian primary markets are set for a vibrant week with five mainline IPOs opening for public subscription. The offerings, which include Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, Sai Life Sciences, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, and International Gemmological Institute, promise diverse investment opportunities in key sectors like retail, fintech, healthcare, and gem certification.

The primary markets are experiencing a robust year, with 138 companies going public so far, including 76 on the mainboard, per BSE data. Here’s a rundown of the IPO activity investors can expect in the coming week

Vishal Mega Mart IPO

The Vishal Mega Mart IPO will open on Wednesday, December 11, and close on Friday, December 13. Priced between INR 74 and INR 78 per share, the retail giant aims to raise INR 8,000 crore entirely through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 102.56 crore equity shares. With a lot size of 190 shares, the IPO will list on the BSE and NSE on December 18.

The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) today stands at INR 20 per share, indicating a trading price of INR 98, a 26% premium to its issue price. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, and others are leading the issue, with Kfin Technologies serving as the registrar. MobiKwik IPO Worth INR 572 Crore Opening for Subscription From December 11 in Price Band Between INR 265–279.

Mobikwik IPO

Fintech leader Mobikwik is set to launch its IPO on December 11, with subscriptions closing on December 13. The company seeks to raise INR 572 crore through a fresh issue of 2.05 crore equity shares priced between INR 265 and INR 279.

Mobikwik plans to allocate proceeds towards enhancing its financial and payment services, investing in technology and AI, and funding its payment devices business. Its GMP of INR 120 per share suggests a trading price of INR 399, reflecting a robust 43% premium over the issue price. SBI Capital Markets and Dam Capital Advisors are managing the IPO, with Link Intime India as the registrar.

Sai Life Sciences IPO

Healthcare firm Sai Life Sciences will also launch its IPO on December 11, closing on December 13. The IPO combines a fresh issue worth INR 950 crore and an OFS of INR 2,092.62 crore, targeting a total of INR 3,042.62 crore. Priced between INR 522 and INR 549 per share, the GMP of INR 21 suggests a modest 4% premium over the issue price.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions opens on Thursday, December 12, and closes on December 16. This IPO is entirely an OFS of 1.88 crore equity shares. Pricing details remain unannounced, and ICICI Securities and Jefferies India are among the lead managers.

International Gemmological Institute IPO

Opening on December 13, the International Gemmological Institute IPO aims to raise INR 4,225 crore through a mix of fresh issues and OFS. The proceeds will fund acquisitions and corporate purposes. Pricing details are awaited.

With these IPOs, the Indian markets continue their bullish trajectory, offering investors a diverse range of opportunities.

