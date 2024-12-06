New Delhi, December 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the three-day 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The event, being organized from December 6 to 8, celebrates Northeast India's vibrant culture. It aims to offer a dynamic stage for showcasing the region's textile sector, traditional craftsmanship, tourism potential, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products.

During the inauguration, PM Modi visited various pavilions and interacted with artisans and craftsmen displaying their products, highlighting the cultural richness and economic potential of the region. Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, was also present at the ceremony. PM Narendra Modi Ensured 300% Increase in Budget Outlay for Northeast in Decade, Says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

As per a release, this cultural festival, being celebrated for the first time, will highlight the vast cultural tapestry of Northeast India, bringing together an array of traditional arts, crafts, and cultural practices. To promote economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism, the Mahotsav will feature a variety of events.

The festival has artisan exhibitions, 'Grameen haats', state-specific pavilions, and technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the Northeastern region. This festival will host key events during three days, including an investors roundtable and buyer-seller meets designed to be a unique opportunity to build and strengthen networks, partnerships, and joint initiatives to boost the economic growth of the region. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary, Says ‘We Bow to the Architect of Our Constitution’ (See Pic).

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav will have a design conclave and fashion shows displaying the rich handloom and handicraft traditions of Northeast India on the national stage. Highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage, the festival will also showcase vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines of Northeast India.

