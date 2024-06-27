Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has reportedly bought a luxurious new property in Mumbai. As per the latest reports, the Bollywood superstar has purchased a house in Mumbai's Bandra suburb, where he owns several residential units. As per registration documents accessed and analysed by SquareYards.com, Aamir has spent INR 9.75 crore on the property. Ex-Amazon India Content Chief Aparna Purohit Joins Aamir Khan Productions as CEO – Read Official Statement.

About Aamir Khan’s New House

As per a report by Zoom, Aamir Khan paid a stamp duty of INR 58 lakh and a registration fee of INR 30,000 for the property. The report also revealed that the deal was finalised on June 25, and the property is located in Pali Hill's Bella Vista Apartments. Aamir now has nine of the 24 units and owns some units in the neighbouring Marina Apartments building. Aamir Khan's ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, also reside in the same complex. The property is now slated for redevelopment, and the new property is spread across 1,027 square feet.

Aamir Khan Buys Apartment Worth INR 9.75 Crore in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan Buys 3 Office Units Worth INR 60 Crore in Mumbai

The news comes just days after Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan bought three office units in Mumbai. Reports suggested that Big B purchased office space in Andheri West. The units are situated in the Veer Savarkar Signature building, where Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Kajol also own commercial spaces. As per documents accessed by FloorTap.com, Big B paid INR 59.58 crore for the three office units, which cover 8,429 square feet and have three parking slots. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Vijay Deverakonda, All Major Cameos in Prabhas- Deepika Padukone’s Film, Explained! (SPOILER ALERT).

Speaking of Aamir Khan's work front, the Bollywood superstar will make a grand return to the big screen with his much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is scheduled to be released in Christmas 2024. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD hit the theatres today. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

