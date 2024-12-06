Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan, currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as a special guest and awardee at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024, will be back in Mumbai, India soon after for another interesting session. On Saturday, December 7, 2024, Aamir Khan will be in conversation with celebrated author and historian Yuval Noah Harari. The popular author of the book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind (2011) will talk about his latest book, Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI (2024) in Mumbai. In the past, Aamir Khan has admitted to have read and liked Sapiens. It will be interesting to see the two renowned figures discuss the author’s new book, especially in the age of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The chat between Aamir Khan and Yuval Noah Harari will be moderated by Dr Rajesh M Parikh. The ‘Age of AI’ event has been organised by Crossword Bookstores and will take place at The Lalit Hotel in Andheri East, Mumbai at 6 PM IST. Here’s how you can book a place for the prestigious talk. Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan Receives Award for His Illustrious Career in Bollywood; Check Out His Winning Speech (Watch Video).

How to Buy Tickets for ‘Age of AI with Yuval Noah Harari and Aamir Khan’ Event in Mumbai

If you wish to attend the event ‘Age of AI with Yuval Noah Harari and Aamir Khan’, the tickets are available on BookMyShow.com . Here is the seating, availability and price information. There are six seating areas for the Crossword Bookstores event at the venue. The ticket categories and prices are as under:

'Age of AI with Yuval Noah Harari and Aamir Khan' Ticket Prices (Photo Credit: BookMyShow)

Nexus – INR 5,000+Taxes (Available)

Frontier – INR 3,500+Taxes (Available)

Sphere – INR 2,500+Taxes (Fast Filling)

Wings – INR 1,250+Taxes (Fast Filling)

Domain – INR 1,250+Taxes (Sold Out).

The tickets can be bought on BookMyShow here.

Crossword Bookstores shared a post about the ‘Age of AI with Yuval Noah Harari and Aamir Khan’ event on social media. “Don’t miss this exclusive event featuring renowned historian Yuval Noah Harari in conversation with Aamir Khan, moderated by Dr. Rajesh M. Parikh. 📍 The LaLiT, Mumbai 📅 Saturday, 7th December 2024 at 6 PM. Dive into a compelling discussion on the age of AI and insights from Harari’s latest book, ‘Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI’. Discover how historical information networks have shaped our world and what they reveal about the future. Expect thought-provoking discussions and a deeper understanding of how humanity’s journey through the epochs continues to influence the era of artificial intelligence.” ‘AI Will Be Able To Do Anything That Humans Can Do Within Next 2 or 3 Years’: Elon Musk Hints at Possibility of Rapid Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Near Future.

Crossword Bookstores Posts About Yuval Noah Harari and Aamir Khan Talk 'Age of AI'

Yuval Noah Harari is of the belief that “AI as a technology is an independent agent”. The author, while speaking in a podcast mentioned that he thinks that AI is not a tool, but a technology that is able to make decisions by itself. Harari views AI as a threat to humanity. Attend the session in Mumbai to know more about Yuval Noah Harari's thoughts on the new age AI and intelligent networks among humans since the Stone Age.

