Abhishek Bachchan Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Farah Khan's Daughter Anya’s Initiative of Feeding Stray Animals During Lockdown

Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan's Daughter Anya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After actress Tabu and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor Abhishek Bachchan has contributed to the initiative of Farah Khan's daughter, to protect stray animals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Farah on Monday thanked Abhishek for his contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the effort. Abhishek Bachchan Recalls His First-Ever Stage Performance as an Actor with ‘Pretty Cool Dude’ Daddy Amitabh Bachchan (View Pic)

A few weeks ago, Farah's 12-year-old daughter Anya started the initiative of putting up on sale pictures of pets that she sketched, the proceeds of which have been going towards feeding stray animals. Abhishek Bachchan Pokes Fun at Farah Khan, Asks the Filmmaker to Post a Workout Video (Read Tweet)

Check Out Farah Khan's Instagram Post Below

"Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank you my mad, big hearted crazy boy.. big hug coming up which you will hate I know," Farah wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she shared a picture in which she is seen hugging Abhishek.