Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has changed his security apparatus after the knife attack on him. Taking a note of the lacklustre security deployed around him and his family that lead to the attack, the actor has now decided to change the security at his house including his wife Kareena, and their house. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Man Arrested by Mistake To Protest Outside Actor’s Mumbai Home Seeking Job, Says ‘I Have Lost Everything Because of What Happened to Him’.

Security is also being beefed up at the Fortune Heights building complex, Saif Ali Khan's old house. Fortune Heights, where Saif Ali Khan used to live, is now being used as an office.

Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

Earlier, the Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai had stepped into the matter raising important questions with regards to the insurance claim disbursement procedure.

Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai has written to the The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) raising doubts over the quick approval of claims as it involves an influential celebrity. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: Mumbai Police Arrest Bengal Woman Khukhmoni Jahangir From Nadia District.

The body has asked the IRDAI as to why preferential treatment was given to Saif Ali Khan. The letter states that the Insurance company Niva Bupa sanctioned Rs 25 lacs within a few hours to Lilavati hospital for the treatment of Saif Ali Khan.

