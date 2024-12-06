Agni Movie Review: After countless movies glorifying police and the army, Bollywood shifts its focus to a lesser-appreciated branch of public service - the fire force. Perhaps acknowledging this imbalance, director Rahul Dholakia pits Vitthal, the firefighter protagonist of his new movie Agni, against Samit, a decorated cop. This narrative device, turning the lack of appreciation into a central theme, works in parts in favour of the movie. Agni shines when it highlights the trials and tribulations of fire personnel in a city like Mumbai, where their life-saving work often goes unnoticed. Yet it falters big time over its stretched runtime when the focus shifts to being a thriller. ‘Agni’: Saiyami Kher Discusses Her Inspirational Journey Preparing for Firefighter Role in Rahul Dholakia’s Film.

Vitthal (Pratik Gandhi) serves as a senior officer in the fire department in Parel, Mumbai. His relationship with his brother-in-law Samit (Divyenndu Sharma), a popular encounter specialist, is frosty at best. Jealousy plays a role in their icy equation - Vitthal feels his work as a firefighter, though more life-threatening, doesn’t get the same respect or admiration as Samit’s criminal-chasing exploits. The lack of validation extends to his own son Amya (Kabir Shah), who idolises his cop uncle. Adding salt to the wound, Samit earns more, enjoys the limelight, and is celebrated as a hero while Vitthal’s achievements go unnoticed.

Watch the Trailer of 'Agni':

Through Vitthal and his team - including Avni (Saiyami Kher) and Jazz (Udit Rao) - the film showcases their battles against raging fires across Mumbai, often at great personal risk. Their victories are bittersweet, as they also face losses in their ranks. During investigations into the incidents, Vitthal begins to suspect the handiwork of a serial arsonist.

'Agni' Movie Review - A Near-Effective Social Commentary...

Watching Agni reminded me of an episode from On Air with AIB (back when the group was still active, and criticising the government on video wasn’t as perilous as it is today). That episode highlighted how India’s fire services are understaffed and undervalued. Agni reiterates this message, albeit confined to Mumbai (but would that make any difference?). For instance, there’s a scene where Vitthal’s team drives from Parel to Vikhroli through congested roads to battle a major fire, prompting any person living in Mumbai to ask the question: why isn’t there a well-equipped fire station closer to the site?

A Still From Agni

The movie meticulously lists the numerous challenges faced by fire personnel, from cramped conditions during evacuations to uncaring bureaucracy and the lack of compensation for fallen heroes. One particularly moving sequence involves a badly burned firefighter being visited by his family in the hospital - a sombre reminder of the personal costs of their profession.

Despite some noticeable CGI, the fire-rescue sequences are commendably executed. If Agni’s primary goal is to shed light on the adversities faced by fire safety officers, then Rahul Dholakia has succeeded. That said, the repeated emphasis on these challenges occasionally feels heavy-handed. For instance, when Avni rages about systemic failures that hinder their department, her anger feels justified and impactful. However, when multiple characters began to voice similar frustrations in every third scene, it started to feel repetitive, making me wish the film embraced a “show, don’t tell” approach. ‘Yudhra’ Movie Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s Action Film is Low on Knockout Punches!

A Still From Agni

The strained dynamic between Vitthal and Samit adds an engaging layer to the story. Their cold exchanges feel authentic, with both actors contributing to the tension needed.

'Agni' Movie Review - ... That's Undermined By The Thriller Subplot

What doesn’t work as well is the shift from social commentary to the serial arsonist thriller subplot. The resemblance to Backdraft, the 1991 Kurt Russell film with a similar premise and antagonist, feels too close to be coincidental. Like Backdraft, Agni attempts to balance its exploration of firefighting challenges with a thriller narrative, but the execution falters here.

A Still From Agni

The arsonist’s motivations, born from professional frustrations, feel underdeveloped, and the decision to reveal their identity before the third act diminishes any suspense. The predictable climax - where Vitthal emerges victorious, earning the respect of his family and the public - lacks the punch it might have had if the mystery had been maintained.

There are also some clichéd subplots that could have been handled better. For example, a romantic track involving an engaged couple in Vitthal’s department feels telegraphed, and the eventual tragedy loses emotional impact as a result. Similarly, the portrayal of the Deputy Chief Minister comes across as caricatured, though perhaps the film is suggesting that most politicians are caricatures these days.

A Still From Agni

The performances help elevate the film. Pratik Gandhi brings depth to Vitthal, effectively portraying his emotional vulnerabilities and his yearning for validation, especially from his son. Divyenndu, though playing second fiddle, strikes a balance with his character’s smugness, ensuring it doesn’t tip into outright obnoxiousness. Sai Tamhankar adds warmth to the family scenes, and Saiyami Kher delivers a competent performance.

PS: I wish Excel Entertainment, who has produced Agni, would take a subtler approach when it comes to promoting their past films. The heavy-handed nods to Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, etc, felt more distracting contrivances than cute Easter Eggs.

'Agni' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Agni deserves credit for shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the fire force and their daily struggles, a theme rarely explored in mainstream Bollywood. Rahul Dholakia crafts an earnest tribute to these brave individuals, blending emotional depth with intense rescue sequences. However, the film’s attempt to weave in a thriller subplot ends up undermining its central message, with the overdone melodrama and predictable twists diluting what could have been a more impactful narrative. Agni is streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 2.5

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 01:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).