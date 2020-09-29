A 19-year-old Dalit girl from a Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh who was gang-raped by four men succumbed to her injuries at Delhi hospital on the afternoon of September 29. The victim was moved to Delhi from Aligarh’s JN Medical College after leaders of Azad Samaj Party had alleged that the facilities in Aligarh were inadequate. Bollywood Akshay Kumar is among the few Bollywood celebs who has reacted to this gruesome incident and shared his angry reaction on this brutal act. Hathras Gangrape: Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP Dies at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The actor earlier took to his Twitter account to suggest how our laws and enforcement need changes and why is it essential to have stricter punishments for such violence. "Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do," he tweeted while raising the issue and sharing his strong reaction for it. Atrocities Against Dalits on the Rise in Uttar Pradesh: BSP on Hathras Incident.

Check Out His Tweet

Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020

Hathras Police have meanwhile arrested the four accused — Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi — on charges of attempt to murder and gang rape. The State government has provided compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family while politicians of different parties have strongly condemned the horrific incident.

