Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ashwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were tested positive for COVID-19. The actors were instantly put into quarantine and were getting treated for the same. The latest development was that Abhishek and Big B were responding well to the treatment, as told by the hospital sources. Amid this, the megastar shared a couple of tweets on social media. Amitabh Bachchan and Son Abhishek Responding Well to Treatment, Says Hospital Sources.

Sr Bachchan shared a spiritual post with the image of a hand. He wrote on the micro blogging site, "pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ..."

Here's The Tweet

T 3594 (i) - pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

In another one, he had a message written in Hindi. That read, "श्वेत वर्ण आभूषण सेवा भाव समर्पण ईश्वर रूपी देवता ये पीड़ितों के संबल ये स्वयं को मिटा दिया गले हमें लगा लिया पूजा दर्शन के स्थान ये परचम इंसानियत के~ अब."

Wise Words

T 3594 - श्वेत वर्ण आभूषण सेवा भाव समर्पण ईश्वर रूपी देवता ये पीड़ितों के संबल ये स्वयं को मिटा दिया गले हमें लगा लिया पूजा दर्शन के स्थान ये परचम इंसानियत के ~ अब — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old star thanked his well-wishers for the prayers and messages that were posted on social media. We hope that the Bachchan family will recover quickly.

