Actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback video of a live show where he is performing with Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, we can see Big B and Anil Kapoor grooving to their songs "Bachke rehna re baba" ("Pukar") and "My Name is Lakhan" ("Ram Lakhan") respectively. "I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @amitabhbachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable," Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram. Shoaib Akhtar Gives Perfect Response to a Troll Who Questioned His Recovery Message for Amitabh Bachchan

Fans have naturally gone gaga seeing the blast from the past. A user commented: "Two legends. Super energetic performance." Another one wrote: "Good old times." Also, as Big B is currently hospitalised for Covid treatment at Nanavati Hospital, and Anil Kapoor has wished him a "speedy recovery". Amitabh Bachchan and Son Abhishek Responding Well to Treatment, Says Hospital Sources

Check Out Anil Kapoor and Big B's Throwback Video Below

"Praying for your speedy recovery and waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon," Anil Kapoor wrote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).